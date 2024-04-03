BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE BGT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 34,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,048. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $252,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

