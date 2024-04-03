BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE BGT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 34,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,048. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
