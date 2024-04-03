BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

ECAT opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 110,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,516.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,293,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,494,627.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 110,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,516.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,293,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,494,627.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 105,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,826. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,313,732 shares of company stock worth $38,782,392.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

