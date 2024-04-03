BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,722. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $5.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

