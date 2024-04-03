BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BOE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.28. The company had a trading volume of 49,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,887. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOE. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 30.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 148,285 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 51.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 432,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 146,251 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the third quarter valued at $741,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,026,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 58,083 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

