BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:BDJ traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.16. The stock had a trading volume of 111,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,411. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $8.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
