BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BDJ traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.16. The stock had a trading volume of 111,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,411. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $8.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,413,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 71,952 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,601,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,852,000 after acquiring an additional 52,939 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 817,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 45,602 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 13.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 75,623 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 614,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 32,249 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

