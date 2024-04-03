BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BGR)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $13.46. The stock had a trading volume of 46,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,854. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $13.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.58.
About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.
