BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BGR)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $13.46. The stock had a trading volume of 46,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,854. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $13.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGR. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.