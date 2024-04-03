BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTZ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.53. 116,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,412. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $11.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.24.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTZ. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.