BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 70,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,196. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.34. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $11.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Core Bond Trust

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHK. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 59.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 194,759 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $2,522,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,345,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 101,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $993,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

