BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BHK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 70,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,196. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.34. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $11.09.
About BlackRock Core Bond Trust
BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.
