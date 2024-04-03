BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 143.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock remained flat at $16.54 during trading hours on Wednesday. 27,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,046. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $16.82.

In other BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 62,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $941,477.68. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,813,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,646,115.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 1,902,871 shares of company stock worth $29,673,698 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,176,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,792,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,023 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 151.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 525,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 316,242 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 10.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 130,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 93.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 126,252 shares during the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

