BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BFZ traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 25,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,813. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $12.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.28.

Insider Activity at BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 40,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.82 per share, for a total transaction of $473,911.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,225,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,760,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 113,888 shares of company stock worth $1,347,604 over the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 45,028 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 1,207.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 202,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 186,904 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 71,776 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $585,000.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

