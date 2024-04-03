BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
NYSE:BFZ traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 25,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,813. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $12.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.28.
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 40,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.82 per share, for a total transaction of $473,911.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,225,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,760,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 113,888 shares of company stock worth $1,347,604 over the last three months.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
