BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Major Shareholder Purchases $71,841.84 in Stock

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $71,841.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,231,209 shares in the company, valued at $61,519,017.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 40,094 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.82 per share, for a total transaction of $473,911.08.

On Monday, March 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 23,774 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $279,819.98.

On Thursday, March 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,317 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $167,222.56.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 35,703 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $426,650.85.

Shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $11.78. 47,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,103. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $12.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $561,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 71,776 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

