Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BMN)

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BMN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.01. 1,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,634. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.04. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $25.59.

Insider Activity

In other Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust news, Portfolio Manager Christian Romaglino acquired 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $32,292.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,292. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust is an close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Blackrock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in n investment grade municipal securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P and Fitch or Baa3 or above by Moody's.

