Bitcoin Market Cap Achieves $1,296.89 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,296.89 billion and approximately $37.61 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $65,925.28 on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $594.15 or 0.00902702 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00051717 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.36 or 0.00138797 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000414 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,672,156 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.
