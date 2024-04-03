Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $23.93 million and approximately $89,094.29 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.10 or 0.00107536 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00036415 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00016895 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003011 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001337 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

