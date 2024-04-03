Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Reaches $577.39 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $577.39 or 0.00879744 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $11.37 billion and approximately $1.04 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $65,631.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00050471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.62 or 0.00139590 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,687,400 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

