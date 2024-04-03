BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $826.43 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for about $66,546.48 or 1.00107964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $826.43 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00007605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00014638 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00022942 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001648 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00013628 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00134967 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 66,298.56707084 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,070,976.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.