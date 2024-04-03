BioStem Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSEM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

BioStem Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSEM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported -0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of 11.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 11.40 million.
BioStem Technologies Stock Down 14.6 %
BSEM stock traded down 2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 13.23. The company had a trading volume of 56,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,102. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 8.53. BioStem Technologies has a 52 week low of 1.20 and a 52 week high of 15.50.
BioStem Technologies Company Profile
