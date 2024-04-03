BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.29.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.82. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $966.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.90.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braidwell LP boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,362,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,100 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 371.5% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 404,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 319,037 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 184.8% during the second quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,848,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,197 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 148.6% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,286,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,275,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,112,000 after purchasing an additional 402,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.