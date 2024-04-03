Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Shares Gap Down to $328.72

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $328.72, but opened at $322.13. Bio-Rad Laboratories shares last traded at $330.93, with a volume of 30,785 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.00. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $681.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Further Reading

