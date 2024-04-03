Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $493.75.

BIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $771,671,000 after acquiring an additional 46,119 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $765,763,000 after acquiring an additional 16,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 955,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $342,582,000 after acquiring an additional 28,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,452,000 after acquiring an additional 51,419 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIO opened at $328.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 0.87. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $261.59 and a 1-year high of $494.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $681.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

