Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.27.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $80.17 on Friday. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $86.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.10.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 66.08%.

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $2,293,835.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 429,159 shares in the company, valued at $35,105,206.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $2,293,835.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 429,159 shares in the company, valued at $35,105,206.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 8,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $675,504.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,418,769.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,874 shares of company stock worth $3,916,093 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 549.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

