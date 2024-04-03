Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,074 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 11.8% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $27,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,754,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,847. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $39.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

