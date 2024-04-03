Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,250 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Watsco by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Watsco by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.00.

Watsco Price Performance

NYSE:WSO traded down $6.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $427.28. 244,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,253. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.79 and a 1 year high of $441.29. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $401.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.91.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44). Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

