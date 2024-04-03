Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for 0.5% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IUSG stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.45. 506,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,172. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $118.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.29.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1667 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.