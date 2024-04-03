Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2500 ETF makes up 1.2% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 14,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS SMMD traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $63.95. 38,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.51. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $872.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

