Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 71 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $177.23. 2,039,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,773. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.99 and a 200-day moving average of $161.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.