Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Gap Down to $38.16

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.16, but opened at $35.29. Belite Bio shares last traded at $37.09, with a volume of 1,717 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on BLTE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average is $40.84.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLTE. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Belite Bio by 194.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Belite Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Belite Bio by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Belite Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Belite Bio in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

