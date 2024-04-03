Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Hits New 1-Year High at $101.28

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $101.28 and last traded at $100.59, with a volume of 85503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BECN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.97 and its 200 day moving average is $82.58. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -212.83, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.22). Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total value of $306,767.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $16,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 63.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Further Reading

