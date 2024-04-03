Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 989 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC decreased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAI opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.78. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $30.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

