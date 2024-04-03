Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 330 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILCG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ILCG opened at $74.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $76.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.25.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.