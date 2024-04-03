Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 2,015 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $86,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $128,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA BBAG opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.25. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.
