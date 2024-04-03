Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $366.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $367.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $331.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.64.

Insider Activity

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.89.

Read Our Latest Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.