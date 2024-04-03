Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 6,324 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDECFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PDEC opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average of $34.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.65 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

