Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 3,217 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93,217,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,960,000 after purchasing an additional 152,014 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $99,451,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 873,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,977,000 after buying an additional 58,352 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,688,000 after buying an additional 24,594 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJS stock opened at $99.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.02. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $105.10.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.