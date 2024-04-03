Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Makes New $181,000 Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $18.52.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on KMI. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

