Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 213.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 29,856 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $756,000.

GAA stock opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average is $27.34. The stock has a market cap of $53.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.54. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $28.60.

About Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF

The Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (GAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to equity, fixed-income, real estate, commodities, and currencies. The fund aims for returns and reduced volatility.

