Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Invests $280,000 in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after buying an additional 24,473 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter worth about $351,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter worth about $125,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $94.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.31. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $97.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

