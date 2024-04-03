Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $234,000 Stock Position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 382.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 799,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,453,000 after buying an additional 1,082,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 500.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 338,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 1,211.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 289,880 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,929,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 137,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 259,508 shares during the period.

REM opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.44. The company has a market cap of $636.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.50.

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

