Bausch Health Companies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 33,871 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 133% compared to the average daily volume of 14,506 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 283.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on BHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

Shares of BHC traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $10.30. 5,018,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,449. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $11.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 5,147.48%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.