Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Short Interest Down 6.4% in March

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the February 29th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Irenic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,219,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,412,000. Mason Capital Management LLC grew its position in Barnes Group by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 961,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,369,000 after buying an additional 467,627 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,980,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,568,000 after purchasing an additional 333,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 505.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 293,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 244,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on B. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Barnes Group Price Performance

Shares of B stock opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.38. Barnes Group has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $43.65.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 206.46%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

