Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Short Interest Update

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the February 29th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barfresh Food Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRFH. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,218,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barfresh Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Barfresh Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Barfresh Food Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Barfresh Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

Barfresh Food Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRFH opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. Barfresh Food Group has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.