Bancor Price Hits $0.79 on Exchanges (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $103.52 million and $7.45 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bancor token can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001197 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bancor has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bancor Token Profile

BNT is a token. It was first traded on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,279,453 tokens. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official message board is medium.com/carbondefi. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 131,279,453.41091746 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.81064615 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 404 active market(s) with $9,028,068.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

