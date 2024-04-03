Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $239,605.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,001 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,529.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $246,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $110,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $239,605.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PAG opened at $154.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.72 and a 1 year high of $180.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.20.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

