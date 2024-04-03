Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 1,450 Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Preformed Line Products by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Preformed Line Products by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Preformed Line Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $660,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 14,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Preformed Line Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of Preformed Line Products stock opened at $124.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Preformed Line Products has a 52-week low of $104.96 and a 52-week high of $184.82. The company has a market cap of $613.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.74.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is currently 6.31%.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

