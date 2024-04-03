Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPNT. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 666.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPNT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.96. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $13.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $645.80 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 13.28%.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

