Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Accenture by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,120,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,284,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,315,832,000 after acquiring an additional 96,414 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 20,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,146,998. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $335.07. The company had a trading volume of 107,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,325. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.68 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The company has a market cap of $224.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 target price (down previously from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price objective on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

