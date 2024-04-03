Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,683 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,934 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 70,059 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 19,921 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Barclays raised their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Trading Down 6.9 %

INTC traded down $3.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.91. 10,469,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,324,500. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.17. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.97 billion, a PE ratio of 105.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

