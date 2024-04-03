Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Invests $231,000 in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,100 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,193,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,476,052,000 after buying an additional 6,748,799 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after buying an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $42,346,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,203,000. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $64.79. The stock had a trading volume of 349,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,020. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $75.09.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $2.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.6%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.