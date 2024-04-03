Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $948,000 Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJM. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.3 %

SJM opened at $123.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.69. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $107.33 and a 1-year high of $159.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -481.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

