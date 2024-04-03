Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the third quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matson by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the third quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Matson

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $126,268.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,261.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MATX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Matson from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Matson

Matson Stock Performance

MATX opened at $108.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.12. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $122.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.89.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The shipping company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.60 million. Matson had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Matson’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Matson Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.